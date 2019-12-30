Cottrell deal ‘life changing’, says Simmons

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – West Indies head coach Phil Simmons has described Sheldon Cottrell’s lucrative Indian Premier League deal as “life-changing” but says he does not expect it to affect his career.

Cottrell, a flamboyant left-arm seamer, was snatched up in the auction earlier this month for US$1.2 million by Kings XI Punjab, making him one of the most expensive buys for next year’s competition.

“It will definitely be life-changing for anyone who gets a million dollars to play cricket,” said Simmons, a former West Indies all-rounder.

“I don’t think it’s career-changing because I think he knows where he’s at with West Indies cricket and he’s the premier fast bowler right now in West Indies cricket in white-ball cricket.

“So I definitely don’t think it will be career-changing but definitely life-changing to anyone.”

Cottrell has been West Indies’ standout bowler this year in the limited overs formats with 30 wickets from 23 ODIs and 14 scalps from 12 T20 Internationals.

He was one of the few West Indies players to emerge from the World Cup debacle earlier this year with his reputation intact after picking up 12 wickets.

At Kings XI, he will team up with veteran West Indies opener Chris Gayle and prodigious left-handed Windies teammate, Nicholas Pooran.

Cottrell was one of two West Indies players landing million-dollar deals with left-hander Shimron Hetmyer going to Delhi Capitals for US$1.1 million.