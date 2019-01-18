No bail for youth accused of cutlass robbery

Noel George, a youth who was charged with armed robbery, was remanded to prison yesterday after a city magistrate heard that he previously faced similar charges and has a pending matter before the court.

George pleaded not guilty to the charge that on January 9th, at Croal Street, Georgetown, armed with a cutlass, he robbed Zane Angel of a $70,000 cellphone.

The charge was read to him by Magistrate Leron Daly.

Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh objected to bail, while describing George as a “repeat offender” and noting that he currently has a pending matter in court.

George was subsequently remanded to prison until January 21st, when his next hearing is scheduled.