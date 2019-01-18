UK envoy cites importance of quick decision in confidence vote case

United Kingdom (UK) High Commissioner to Guyana Greg Quinn says there is a need to have the court decision on the recently passed no-confidence motion against the APNU+AFC Government quickly “so we all know what happens next.”

Quinn was questioned by Stabroek News last night at his residence in Bel Air Gardens at a business event on the UK Government’s stance on the no-confidence motion and the events that followed.

He said, “Well I think you know things are now in front of the court and we have to wait for the court process. What is good is what the Chief Justice (Roxane George-Wiltshire said) that she will look at this expeditiously and I think you know that’s the important point. We need to have this decided as soon as possible so we all know what happens next and so we have to wait for the court process to see what happens.”….