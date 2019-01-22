Real estate agent accused of defrauding bank of $1.2M using forged cheque

A real estate agent was remanded to prison yesterday after being charged with fraudulently obtaining $1.2 million from Citizens Banks using a forged cheque.

Miguel Dino appeared before acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in Georgetown, where he faced three fraud charges.

It was alleged that on January 3rd, at Georgetown, the accused, with intent to defraud, forged a Citizens Bank cheque, in favour of himself, purporting to show that it was genuinely issued by John Snow Incorporated Research Institute/USAID.

It is also alleged that with intent to defraud, Dino obtained $1,200,000 from Citizens Bank, Camp Street, by way of a cheque, signed by Tonya Newton, a secretary, and issued by John Snow Research Institute/USAID.

A third charge states that the accused uttered the forged cheque, purporting to show that it was issued by John Snow Research Training Institute/USAID, to a Citizens Bank teller.

Dino, of 115 Thomas Street, Kitty, denied the charges.

Police prosecutor Adduni Inniss objected to the accused being granted bail, while claiming that he would have presented a total of 15 different addresses to the bank and to the police.

But his attorney, Tiffany Jeffrey, argued for her client to be granted bail, while saying he was not a flight risk. She also denounced the notion that her client gave several addresses to the police, although she noted that he owns several properties.

The attorney’s request was, however, denied and Dino was remanded to prison until February 4th.