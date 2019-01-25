Greenidge, US Deputy Secretary of State discuss elections, situation in Venezuela

Guyana’s Foreign Minister Carl Greenidge on Wednes-day met with the Deputy US Secretary of State John J Sullivan in Washing-ton, D.C. and among the topics discussed were this country’s upcoming elections and safety and security in light of instability in Venezuela.

US State Department Deputy Spokes-person Robert Palladino was quoted as saying:?

“Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan met (Wednesday) with Guyanese Foreign Minister Carl Greenidge in Washington, D.C. Both leaders commended the strength of the U.S.-Guyana partnership, and Deputy Secretary Sullivan affirmed Guyana’s sovereign rights and jurisdiction within its Exclusive Economic Zone. They also discussed preparations for Guyana’s upcoming national elections as well as the importance of U.S.-Guyana cooperation for Guyana’s safety and security in light of instability in neighboring Venezuela”…..