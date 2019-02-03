Guyoil prices to drop significantly

The Ministry of Finance and the Guyana Oil Company today announced a significant reduction in prices for Motor Gasolene and Gasoil (LSD) as a result of lower acquisition costs.

A release from the Ministry of Finance said that starting tomorrow, February 4th, 2019, Super 95 Gasolene will be wholesaled at $208.00 per litre or 4% less, and Gasoil (LSD) at $207.00 per litre or 10% less.

The release added that retail customers will pay $218.00 per litre for Super 95 Gasolene or 4% less and $217.00 per litre for Gasoil (LSD) or 10% less.

“These significant reductions are attributed to a decline in acquisition costs.

“It will be recalled that the Government had approached CARICOM for the suspension of the Common External Tariff (CET) following the closure of Petrotrin – Guyana’s main fuel supplier. CARICOM”s subsequent approval would have also led to a reduction in acquisition costs”, the release added.