Suspected molester to be charged with raping boys

The accused child molester who was taken into custody last week following the discovery of four minor boys in his West Bank Demerara shack is expected to face rape charges today.

Contacted for an update on the investigation yesterday, Commander of ‘D’ Division Edmond Cooper told Stabroek News that the accused will be charged based on legal advice obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

He is likely to appear at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court, where he will be charged with the rape of the four minor boys…..