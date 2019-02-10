Composer Valerie Rodway to be honoured on birth centenary

The life and work of Guyanese composer and teacher, Valerie Rodway, CCH, is to be honoured with a roster of activities to mark her birth centenary.

The commemoration, hosted by the Ministry of the Presidency will be held this week, and includes the issuing of a commemorative stamp and book at a reception to be held at State house.

According to a Ministry of the Presidency (MotP) press release, Valerie Rodway was born in New Amsterdam, East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six) on February 12, 1919…..