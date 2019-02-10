Guyana News

Composer Valerie Rodway to be honoured on birth centenary

By Staff Writer
Valerie Rodway

The life and work of Guyanese composer and teacher, Valerie Rodway, CCH, is to be honoured with a roster of activities to mark her birth centenary.

The commemoration, hosted by the Ministry of the Presidency will be held this week, and includes the issuing of a commemorative stamp and book at a reception to be held at State house.

 According to a Ministry of the Presidency (MotP) press release, Valerie Rodway was born in New Amsterdam, East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six) on February 12, 1919…..

