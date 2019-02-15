Guyana News

Gov’t commissions ‘Valerie Rodway House’

—in honour of late classical music/folksong composer

By Staff Writer
Valerie Rodway

A ceremony was on Tues-day held to commemorate the birth centenary of Guyana’s patriotic and classical music composer, Valerie Muriel Rodway, at which a building on Carmichael Street was renamed in her honour.

Government officials, local schoolchildren and the extended relatives of the Fraser family (Rodway’s maiden name was Fraser), were among those at the event, hosted at the newly commissioned Valerie Rodway House, on 94 Carmichael Street, Cummingsburg. The house was previously the home of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and an annex to the Governor’s house…..

