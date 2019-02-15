Gov’t commissions ‘Valerie Rodway House’

A ceremony was on Tues-day held to commemorate the birth centenary of Guyana’s patriotic and classical music composer, Valerie Muriel Rodway, at which a building on Carmichael Street was renamed in her honour.
Government officials, local schoolchildren and the extended relatives of the Fraser family (Rodway’s maiden name was Fraser), were among those at the event, hosted at the newly commissioned Valerie Rodway House, on 94 Carmichael Street, Cummingsburg. The house was previously the home of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and an annex to the Governor’s house…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments