BCGI workers strike after unilateral 1% wages hike

Close to 160 workers from the Bauxite Company of Guyana Incorporated (BCGI) in Region Ten began striking yesterday to protest the company’s imposition of a one per cent hike in wages without collective bargaining.

A representative of the Guyana Bauxite and General Workers’ Union (GB&GWU) told Stabroek News that the protest started on Friday morning with day shift workers from the mines and maintenance departments downing tools. At the end of their shift, they were joined by the night shift workers from the same departments.

Stabroek News was told that other workers are expected to join the industrial action today…..