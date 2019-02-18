Latest Exxon finds solidify hopes for gas production

The recent 11th and 12th oil discoveries offshore Guyana will lead to a more complex form of field and area development that will also incorporate gas development, Head of the Department of Energy (DoE) Mark Bynoe says.

Speaking at a press conference last Monday, Bynoe revealed that, unexpectedly, four of the 12 discoveries so far have more gas in the fields than was projected.

“…as you would be aware, the Stabroek Block exploration programme continues to churn out successes above normal industry levels with the 11th and 12th discoveries at Tilapia-1 and Haimara-1 last week. These discoveries, while they remain positive news for the people of Guyana, are also leading to a more complex form of field and area development that will incorporate gas development as well,” he said…..