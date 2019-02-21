Fire guts Lamaha Gardens home

A fire on Monday night gutted a home in Cedar Park, Lamaha Gardens, Georgetown and firefighters have launched an investigation to determine its origin.

At around 7pm firefighters responded to the call from neighbours for a second time. The house at 273 Cedar Park, Lamaha Gardens, Georgetown had earlier in the afternoon caught fire.

When the fire service responded, the flames were seen emanating from one of the bedrooms of the top floor.

Neighbours told this newspaper the first fire started in the bottom flat of the building and it was occupied by an elderly gentleman. The owner resides overseas according to neighbours…..