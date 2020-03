A businessman was left counting his losses yesterday morning after a fire devastated the upper flat of his Durabana Square, Lamaha Gardens home.

The fire started around 11 am at the two-storey Lot 178 Durabana Square property and a quick response by the Guyana Fire Service prevented further destruction.

The house is owned by Noel Shewjattan, the owner of Auto Fashion. He was not at home at the time of the fire. His housekeeper escaped unhurt.