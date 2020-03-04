Police not doing further probe of Goed Intent ruckus

The police do not have evidence to further pursue investigations into the allegation that forged identification (ID) cards were distributed for persons to vote on Elections Day at the Goed Intent/ Patentia Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC).

This is according to Commander of Region 3, Assistant Commissioner Simon McBean, who when contacted for an update yesterday afternoon told Stabroek News that while the police were unable to confirm the allegations, they have since obtained a statement from the accused.

“We don’t have any evidence to pursue the matter further…..If we have any evidence to go further, we will,” McBean said.