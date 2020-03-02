Police called in after unrest at Goed Intent over alleged fake ID

The police in Region 3 (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) were summoned to a polling station on the West Bank of Demerara where residents staged a protest after it was alleged that persons attempted to vote with fake ID cards.

Regional Commander Simon McBean, who is presently at the scene with a team of ranks told Stabroek News that the situation is under control.

McBean explained that the police were called to the Goed Intent/Patentia Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) after it was alleged that an individual was assisting persons to vote with fake ID cards.

As a result, he said a person, who was identified and was voting at the time was escorted out of the polling station.

McBean noted that the police have since been unable to verify whether the allegation is true.

The protest started sometime around 3pm.