Cops respond to Goed Intent protest after claim of fake ID distribution

Police were yesterday called to respond to a protest outside the Goed Intent/ Patentia Neighbour-hood Dem-ocratic Council (NDC) sparked by the allegation that forged national identification (ID) cards were being distributed for persons to vote.

Regional Commander Simon McBean said the police received a report minutes after 1 pm yesterday about persons selling fake ID cards. “The crowd alleged that there were persons selling or having fake ID cards and attempting to vote. They fingered one person who turned out to be a legitimate voter,” he said.

McBean noted as well that the person was able to vote.