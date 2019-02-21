Linden man dies after foot crushed by log

A 54-year-old resident of Linden died yesterday morning after his foot was crushed by a log that fell from a log loader at Old England.

The dead man has been identified as Andre Park of Crescent, Amelia’s Ward, Linden. He was attached to Ping Logging Company.

Stabroek News understands that the incident occurred around 10.45 am while an employee of the company was operating a log loader machine.

During the process, a log slid off and hit Park.

He sustained serious injuries to his right foot and was rushed to the MacKenzie hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The operator of the machine was taken into custody and is assisting the police with investigations.