Issues at RUSAL bauxite mines raised with gov’t team

A government team yesterday met with striking bauxite workers at Maple Town, Aroaima and Secretary of the Guyana Bauxite and General Workers Union (GB&GWU) Leslie Junor says that the workers hope that the issues including the reinstatement of 60 who were fired, can be resolved by Monday.

The workers began striking last week Friday after the imposition of a 1 per cent increase in wages, which they had claimed was unfair. Subsequently, 60 were fired. Faced with calls to take a stand and represent workers following the firing of the 60 Bauxite Company of Guyana Incorporated (BCGI) workers, a team of ministers met with company executives on Thursday and Minister of State Joseph Harmon emphasised that the workers must be respected, and the country’s labour laws upheld.

A team from the Ministry of Social Protection, including Minister Amna Ally, visited the striking workers at Maple Town yesterday…..