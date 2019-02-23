Nursing student charged with bullying friend via fake Facebook account

A nursing student has been charged with bullying a friend using a fake Facebook profile.

However, Nashanie Bowen, 19, has denied the charge that she created the fake profile and sent messages to Onika Frank, causing menace and annoyance to her.

Bowen was read the charge yesterday when she appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly in Georgetown.

Based on the information provided to the court by Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh, Bowen’s own actions resulted in her arrest.

Police say Bowen and Frank are friends, who are both students of the Guyana School of Nursing. In November, 2018, Bowen informed police that she received a message via Facebook from an account under the name of ‘Perfectly Bhad’ and had been threatened. She reported the matter to the Criminal Investigations Department headquarters and investigations were carried out.

Frank was subsequently interviewed by police and reported that she also was bullied by the same account as well as another, under the name ‘Cassandra Baptiste.’ Police say it was subsequently revealed that Bowen was responsible for the messages.

Singh had no objections to bail and Bowen was asked to post $20,000 for her release, while the matter was adjourned until February 27th, 2019. She was also told to report to the person in charge for human trafficking at the CID headquarter every Monday until the conclusion of her trial.