Guyana News

Regional air transport among topics for CARICOM Heads meeting

By Staff Writer

Enhancing regional air and maritime transportation are among matters for consideration when CARICOM Heads of Government hold their 30th Inter-Sessional Meeting in Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, 26-27 February.

A release yesterday from the CARICOM Secretariat said that Heads of Government will scrutinize recommendations from a Special Meeting of the CARICOM Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED) on Transportation, held in St Vincent and the Grenadines on the 18th of  February. This COTED meeting  dealt with, among other things the Multilateral Air Services Agreement (MASA), proposals for a regional ferry service and easier security check-in for in-transit passengers. MASA, when established,  will serve to maximize the economic and social benefits arising from aviation activities for CARICOM air carriers, the release said…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Hamley Case, Terrence Montrose among top national awardees

‘I didn’t panic’– cop injured in plane crash

Trump sends Republic greetings

Comments

Trending