Reid challenges Chief Justice’s ruling on no-confidence motion

Farmer Compton Reid has filed an appeal challenging the decisions of Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire on his challenge to the validity of the passage of the December 31st no-confidence motion against government.

Reid, through a legal team headed by Senior Counsel Neil Boston and Rex McKay, says that he is dissatisfied with the entire decision and is asking the Appellate Court to set it aside. He is also asking for costs.

In the Notice of Appeal, Reid is listed as the appellant, while Speaker of the National Assembly Dr. Barton Scotland, former Member of Parliament (MP) Charrandass Persaud, the Attorney General Basil Williams, APNU General Secretary Joseph Harmon and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo are listed as the respondents.

The vote from Persaud in favour of a PPP/C-sponsored no-confidence motion against the APNU+AFC administration tipped the scales 33 to 32 in its favour. Consequently, Scotland ruled that the motion was carried. Government accepted the ruling but subsequently asked him to reconsider and reverse it. However, Scotland declined and indicated that the court should be approached for redress…..