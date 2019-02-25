Local oil and gas training and recruitment firm launched

Local training and recruitment firm, Strategic Recruitment Solutions (SRS), has placed 26 sailors on ships involved in the oil and gas sector since it began operating last year, Chief Executive Officer Kerri Gravesande-Bart says.

Giving the feature address at the official launching of the company at the Marriott Hotel on Friday, Gravesande-Bart said that she conceptualised the business since 2009 and is proud that a decade later, she has been able to give birth to it. She said that the driving force of the 100 per cent Guyanese-owned company, is their passion to help Guyanese maximise their involvement in the emerging oil and gas sector.

“Today, we are making tremendous strides in the training and recruitment of our own Guyanese workers in the oil and gas sector. To date, we have placed 26 sailors on more than two G-Boats’ vessels and these positions range from DP (Dynamic Positioning) third mates, to cooks and the first employee boarded the Stena Carron last Friday. We also have a few more lined up to board and to screen,” Gravesande-Bart said. The Stena Carron drillship is exploring for oil offshore Guyana…..