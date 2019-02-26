Hearing of AG’s confidence ruling stay applications set for Thursday

Justice of Appeal Rishi Persaud is scheduled to hear the applications made by Attorney General (AG) Basil Williams to stay the effects of two of Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire’s judgments on the December 21st no-confidence vote against government on Thursday afternoon.

Justice Persaud was forced to abandon a scheduled hearing last Wednesday after discovering errors in the summonses filed by the AG. Those errors were corrected and the summonses refiled the following day.

Earlier this month, the AG applied to the court to grant several orders pending the appeal of the decision in the action he brought against Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Barton Scotland and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo, and the decision in the action initiated by accountant Christopher Ram…..