Occupational safety dep’t probing aircraft accidents

The Ministry of Social Protection’s Occupational Safety and Health (OS&H) Department is investigating four recent accidents which resulted in deaths and injuries to employees.

A release from the ministry yesterday said that the deaths being investigated are;

* Captain Randy Liverpool in a crash at the Eteringbang Airstrip in Region Seven,

* Andre Park after he was reportedly crushed by a log which fell from a machine and

* 17-year-old Romeo Ruben when the eastern wall of the Gold Hill Backdam, mining pit at, Upper Mazaruni, suddenly collapsed.

Meanwhile, the case of Captain Lincoln Gomez who was injured during a plane crash aback Canal Number Two is also being investigated…..