Investigations into workplace accidents continuing – Hamilton

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, in response to questions from this newspaper, has confirmed that all workplace accidents investigations had commenced but said that these investigations are at different stages.

“All the accidents, wherever they have happened, we have investigated all of them, and we are at different stages of investigation. Some have been concluded, others have not,” Hamilton said. When asked to provide the outcome of any of the concluded investigations, Hamilton referred this newspaper to the Occupational Safety and Health consultant, Gwenneth King. And when this newspaper turned up at the ministry, it was informed that no authorization was given for this information to be disclosed. As such, any information pertaining to progress status and results of all ministry-led investigations remains unknown.