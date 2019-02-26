Pensioner charged with giving false info to cops, disturbing peace

Bail was granted to a 68-year-old man yesterday after he denied charges of providing police with false information and disturbing the peace.

Dennis Maloney, who appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly in Georgetown, faced two charges of providing false information to the police.

It was alleged that on January 27th, and on February 9th, at the East La Penitence Police Station, Maloney gave information to a police officer in writing, knowing it to be false.

It was also alleged that on January 29th, at Postal Hous-ing Scheme, North Ruimveldt, Maloney made noise by using a speaker, thereby disturbing the peace.

Maloney pleaded not guilty to all three charges and was subsequently granted his release on $15,000 bail for each offence. The matters were adjourned until March 1st, 2019.