Chief Election Officer at Caribbean Heart Institute

Keith Lowenfield

Chief Election Officer, Keith Lowenfield was on Tuesday evening admitted to the Caribbean Heart Institute, located in the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, after complaining of feeling unwell.

He remained under medical observation “as a precautionary measure” at the institution up to last evening.

It is unclear if following analysis of medical tests he would be required to go on medical leave.

Chairman of GECOM, Retired Justice James Patterson, returned to work late last month after an extended period of sick leave.  

