RUSAL has not suspended Guyana operations

Striking workers from the Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc (BCGI) have denied claims that the company has suspended operations and moved their equipment to storage.

Russian news agency, Sputnik, reported yesterday that BCGI’s parent company Russian Aluminium (RUSAL), has suspended their bauxite operation due to the ongoing strike by the workers. The report said that all mining activities have been suspended and the equipment moved to a warehouse.

However, speaking to Stabroek News last night, Leslie Junor, one of the workers, who is also the secretary of the Guyana Bauxite and General Workers Union (GB&GWU) denied the claims by the Russian news agency and related that it was a normal tactic that they would employ…..