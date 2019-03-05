Guyana News

Deaf citizens to take driving exams under pilot programme

By Staff Writer
Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan (third, from right) with Sabine McIntosh, Director of the Deaf Association of Guyana (second, from right), Beverly Pile (at centre) of the National Commission on Disability and others last Thursday. (Ministry of Public Security photo)

A pilot programme that will allow the participation of persons who are deaf in the theoretical and practical driving examinations is set to commence in ‘A’ Division (Georgetown), the Ministry of Public Security announced yesterday.

The ministry said the programme was given the greenlight after the National Commission on Disability and the Deaf Association of Guyana met with Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan last Thursday.

According to a press release issued by the ministry, the decision was taken in light of a Cabinet decision on May 24, 2018 on the amendment of the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act to include the issuance of permits to deaf drivers…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Canje newborn sent home with cast on leg

Chief Election Officer due back at work this week – GECOM PRO

Councillors in familiarisation visit to city facilities

Comments

Trending