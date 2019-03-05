Deaf citizens to take driving exams under pilot programme

A pilot programme that will allow the participation of persons who are deaf in the theoretical and practical driving examinations is set to commence in ‘A’ Division (Georgetown), the Ministry of Public Security announced yesterday.

The ministry said the programme was given the greenlight after the National Commission on Disability and the Deaf Association of Guyana met with Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan last Thursday.

According to a press release issued by the ministry, the decision was taken in light of a Cabinet decision on May 24, 2018 on the amendment of the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act to include the issuance of permits to deaf drivers…..