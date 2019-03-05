Guyana News

Involvement of slain miner’s companions in alleged diamond trader robbery bid still being investigated – police

By Staff Writer
Henry Johanison

Investigators are still trying to determine whether the three men who were held outside the Middle and Thomas streets, Cummingsburg building, where miner Henry Johanison was shot and killed during an alleged robbery attempt on Saturday, were in anyway linked to the crime.

This is according to Divisional Commander Marlon Chapman, who told Stabroek News yesterday that the three men remained in custody up to last evening while the probe is still ongoing.

Johanison, 25, was fatally shot around 12.10 pm on Saturday after he allegedly attempted to rob the owner of Kay’s Diamond Enterprise, which is located at Lot 288 Middle & Thomas Streets, Cummingsburg, Georgetown…..

