Employee among three remanded over Eureka lab robbery

The three persons who are accused of carrying out a brazen robbery at the Eureka Laboratory on Thomas Street, North Cummingsburg, were arraigned at the George-town Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Reuben Hopkinson, 30, of Farm, East Bank Demerara; Kacey John, 36, of Eccles, East Bank Demerara and Cephyl Drepaul, 37, of East La Penitence all appeared before acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus to answer to the charges laid against them.

The particulars of the offence state that on 6th June, at Eureka Lab, Thomas Street, Cummingsburg, Georgetown, while being in the company of others and armed with a gun, they robbed Tavin Danny and Stephan Dickson of $4 million, US$3000, two bottles of cologne valued $46,000 and one blood pressure testing instrument valued $60,000, property of Andrew Boyle.