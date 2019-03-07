UNICEF donates $30M in survey supplies to Stats Bureau

The Bureau of Statistics yesterday received survey supplies worth an estimated $30M from UNICEF for the country’s latest round of the Multi-Indicator Cluster Survey, this April.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), UNICEF’s Country Representative to Guyana and Suriname, Sylvie Fouet said that the programme aims to collect data on the situation of children and women, to be used for nationwide decision-making.

“Guyana is ahead of the curve in the region – they did in Suriname and Costa Rica, but they did not use the full module – so, Guyana is top three in the region to embark on this type of survey this new methodology and going digital,” the UNICEF Country representative said.

According to Fouet, three-week capacity building exercises will commence at the end of March and 21 teams will be launched simultaneously across the country to conduct the survey…..