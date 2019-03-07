Guyana News

UNICEF donates $30M in survey supplies to Stats Bureau

By Staff Writer
UNICEF’s Country Representative to Guyana and Suriname, Sylvie Fouet (left) handing the survey supplies to Deputy Chief Statistician, Ian Manifold in the boardroom of the Bureau of Statistics. (DPI photo)

The Bureau of Statistics yesterday received survey supplies worth an estimated $30M from UNICEF for the country’s latest round of the Multi-Indicator Cluster Survey, this April.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), UNICEF’s Country Representative to Guyana and Suriname, Sylvie Fouet said that the programme aims to collect data on the situation of children and women, to be used for nationwide decision-making.

“Guyana is ahead of the curve in the region – they did in Suriname and Costa Rica, but they did not use the full module – so, Guyana is top three in the region to embark on this type of survey this new methodology and going digital,” the UNICEF Country representative said.

According to Fouet, three-week capacity building exercises will commence at the end of March and 21 teams will be launched simultaneously across the country to conduct the survey…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

“I challenge anyone who questions my patriotism…”

“I challenge anyone who questions my patriotism…”

Trio released after being held following Kay’s fatal shooting

Film emphasises video analysis for successful police cases

Film emphasises video analysis for successful police cases

Comments

Trending