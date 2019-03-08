Charting a course forsuccess – Maritime Captain Vanessa Merchant

Captain Vanessa Merchant has broken new ground by becoming the first Guyanese woman to obtain a Masters in navigation and she is one of only three female ship captains in Guyana.

Merchant is currently the captain of the vessel, MV Malali.

In an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), the 36-year old and mother of one stated that this was her biggest achievement to date and comes as a result of pursuing her dreams. It was not without its challenges particularly since she was pregnant while studying for her masters…..