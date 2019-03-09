New US Ambassador arrives

Newly-appointed United States Ambassador to Guyana Sarah-Ann Lynch has arrived in the country to take up her position.

In September of last year, United States President Donald Trump nominated Lynch, a resident of Maryland, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States to Guyana.

She was confirmed by the US Senate on January 2nd, 2019 and was sworn in on January 11th.

The new US Ambassador replaces Perry Holloway, whose tour of duty ended in December. Holloway has since began working with the Guyana Goldfields Inc as Senior Vice President, Strategy & Corporate Affairs…..