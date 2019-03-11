Guyana News

DDL registers after-tax profit of $3.2b for 2018, up 26%

By Staff Writer
Komal Samaroo

Beverage firm, Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) says it recorded its highest revenue ever last year with total revenue for 2018 pegged at $21.862 billion and profit after tax standing at $3.279 billion.

The $21.862 billion in revenue marked an increase of $2.378 billion or a 12 per cent increase on the total revenue of $19.569 billion recorded in 2017, the company announced in a press statement received yesterday but dated March 8th.

It said that that the Group Profit after tax was $3.279 billion in 2018 compared to $2.6 billion in 2017, an increase of $679 million, or 26 per cent. Group Profit before tax for the year was $4.362 billion compared to $3.551 billion in 2017, an increase of $810 million, or 23 per cent. Earnings per share were $4.26 compared to $3.38 the previous year…..

