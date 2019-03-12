Trinidad firm acquires Massy Security Guyana

Amalgamated Security Services Limited (ASSL) has bought over Massy Security (Guyana) Inc., gaining control of the company’s local operations, including its four offices, which serve in the areas of cash services, guarding and alarm monitoring.

The company, which now boasts a staff strength of 800 as a result of the merger, has operations across the Caribbean, including in Guyana, Barbados, Grenada, St. Lucia, Antigua and Trinidad and Tobago, the latter being where the company was birthed, a press release from the company stated.

“Massy Security (Guyana) has a long history in Guyana that reaches back to 1993 when Neal and Massy (Guyana) Ltd. (now Massy (Guyana) Ltd.) and Securicor International (now G4S International) formed a joint venture company for the purpose of providing security services in Guyana.

Likewise, the ASSL Group of Companies has a long history having started in 1983 in Trinidad and Tobago and today boasts of a work force of close to 5,000 professionals throughout the Caribbean region…The joining of Amalgamated Security Services (Guyana) and Massy Security (Guyana) Inc. will strengthen our security offerings in Guyana as that market expands and will benefit all stakeholders but particularly our existing and future clients,” ASSL’s Regional Development Director, Brian Ramsey, said.

The release also noted that Dr. Michael Aboud, Chairman of ASSL, said that as a result of the merger, the company is now on its way to becoming the country’s premier security provider.

“When we were made the offer to purchase Massy Security (Guyana), we knew it was the right move to make for us. We had operations in Guyana already and this acquisition will support our strategic objective to be the premier provider of security in any country we operate in. We are delighted that we will be able to keep all employees on board. After merging the two companies, more than 800 highly trained professionals will serve the market in Guyana with an unrivaled level of quality. We are looking forward to exceeding the expectations of all our customers,” Aboud said.