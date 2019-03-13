EU blacklisting of CARICOM nations a threat to climate resistance building, LaRoque says

CARICOM Secretary-General, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, has expressed concerns that the European Union’s Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN) is “bent on destroying” Member States’ “attempts at ensuring economic viability” and “efforts at building resistance”, through blacklisting.

LaRoque made these remarks yesterday, during the International Conference on Building Resilience to Natural Disasters, held in Bucharest, Romania.

According to website consilium.europa.eu, ECOFIN is “responsible for economic policy, taxation matters, financial markets and capital movements, and economic relations with countries outside the EU.” Additionally, “It also coordinates EU positions for international meetings, such as the G20, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank”, and is “responsible for the financial aspects of international negotiations on measures to tackle climate change”…..