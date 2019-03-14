Man admits to resisting arrest, assaulting police officer

A man was yesterday fined $30,000, after pleading guilty to assaulting and resisting a peace officer.

The first charge against Akeem Hatton stated that he, on March 10, 2019, at America Street, assaulted police officer Wickham, acting in the execution of his duties. It was further alleged that on that date and at the same place, Hatton behaved disorderly. He was also accused of resisting the police officer, who was at the time acting in the execution of his duties.

Hatton pleaded guilty to the charges, which were read to him in the city’s magistrates’ court by Magistrate Faith McGusty.

Hatton was fined $10,000 on each charge and was placed on a bond to be on good behaviour for 12 months.