South Ruimveldt construction worker remanded over ganja

A construction worker who was charged with cultivating and trafficking cannabis, was denied bail yesterday after appearing before a city court.

Mark McLean denied both charges read by Magistrate Faith McGusty, which allege that on February 28, at Toucan Drive, South Ruimveldt, he had in his possession 200.11 grammes of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking, and that on March 11 at Toucan Drive, South Ruimveldt, he cultivated a cannabis plant, which he knew to be prohibited.

According to Prosecutor Seon Blackman, on February 28, police officers conducted a search at McLean’s house and on the stairway leading to his second floor apartment, they found the cannabis in a black plastic bag, on a music speaker…..