Businesswoman charged with trading counterfeit US$100

By Staff Writer

A businesswoman, who is accused of knowingly exchanging a counterfeit United States $100 bill for Guyana dollars, was granted her release on bail yesterday after she denied a fraud charge.

Ali Williams, of South Ruimveldt Park, pleaded not guilty to the charge that on October 12th, 2018, at North Road, Lacytown, with intent to defraud, she uttered a forged US$100 note to Roshanda Burnett.

The charge was read by Magistrate Leron Daly…..

