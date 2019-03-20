Blocking of Berbice River by bauxite workers causing lumber shortage in Region Six

Region Six Chairman David Armogan yesterday said that there is a shortage of lumber in Region Six due to the blocking of the Berbice River by striking Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc. (BCGI) workers.

“Right now, most of the sawmills are closed. Lumber is in short supply because of the fact that it cannot come down from the river,” Armogan said.

In late February, industrial action at the RUSAL-owned BCGI led to disgruntled workers placing an obstruction in the Berbice River so as to prevent the company’s barges from transporting bauxite…..