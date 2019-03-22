Critchlow Labour College gets computers via Mitsubishi grant

The informational horizon of the Critchlow Labour College has been considerably broadened, following the provision of computers, through a grant which was presented by the Mitsubishi Corporation on Tuesday.

Six laptops, five desktop computers and a photocopier, were presented to the college, during a presentation ceremony hosted at its Woolford Avenue and Thomas Lands, George-town location.

Attendees included the President of the Venezuelan Mitsubishi branch, Yohei Sasagawa; Assistant Manager of Mitsubishi Project Development, Christian Cappuccio; former advisor to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Rawle Lucas; staff members and students of the Critchlow Labour College…..