Procurement commission asks for report on alleged bid tampering at national tender board

Concerned about reports of alleged bid tampering at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) has asked the agency for a report.

“The PPC is also concerned about the incident that allegedly took place at NPTAB and, as a first action, we have asked for an official report on the matter,” Chairperson of the PPC Carol Corbin told Stabroek News when contacted.

“This request has been made to the Chairman, NPTAB, in keeping with our constitutional mandate to investigate such matters. I do not wish to comment further pending receipt of that report,” she added…..