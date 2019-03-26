Guyana News

Business community awaits CCJ ruling for end to political uncertainty

-new GCCI president

By Staff Writer
The newly-elected members of the GCCI executive. From left are Kester Hutson (Treasurer), Deodat Indar (Immediate Past President), Nicolas Boyer (President), Shaleeza Shaw (Junior Vice-President), Anije Lambert (Secretary) and Timothy Tucker (Senior Vice President).

The “political uncertainty” that has enveloped the country will continue to affect the business climate in Guyana until the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) delivers a final ruling on the no-confidence vote against government, newly-elected President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) Nicholas Boyer said yesterday

“The faster that we can get to a steady environment, the faster all of us can really be more strong and firm in our planning processes back in our offices, because it is really hard to set out a two-year or three-year strategic plan when you open the newspapers and you still have that uncertainty hanging over,” Boyer told the media yesterday after introducing himself and the other members of the newly-elected executive.

Boyer questioned what will happen if the CCJ upholds the High Court ruling that the motion was validly passed on December 21st, bearing in mind that the constitutional three months deadline for elections has passed. “It would mean in this problematic scenario that the Court of Appeal was wrong and you should have had elections then by March 21st. So what happens in that scenario because I don’t have an answer for it and that’s what causes me the uncertainty…,” he said…..

