Berbice youth electrocuted by live wire at Clonbrook

By Staff Writer

A New Amsterdam youth was electrocuted yesterday afternoon after coming into contact with live wire while working on a utilty pole at Section B, Clonbrook, East Coast Demerara.

Dead is Andrea Fullerton, 21, of 155 Patrick Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice, who was an employee of Ramoutar and Sons Contracting Services, which had been contracted by the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) to do maintenance work.

The incident occurred sometime around 12.30 pm…..

