Lethem farmer murdered by drinking buddy

A Rupununi farmer is now dead and a search is underway for another who is believed to be responsible.

Police yesterday said Reginald Thompson, 35, of Katunarib Village, Rupununi, was murdered by another farmer on Wednesday.

According to the police, initial investigations revealed that Thompson and the suspect, who were known to each other, had been drinking alcohol at the suspect’s home around 4 pm.

The police said the men got into a heated argument and the suspect armed himself with an axe handle and dealt Thompson a blow to the head.

Thompson was subsequently picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Lethem Public Hospital. He was later transferred to the Boa Vista Hospital in Brazil, where he succumbed to his injuries on Friday.