Guyana News

Two held after high speed chase along Industry railway embankment

By Staff Writer
The unlicensed pistol and rounds that were found in possession of one of the suspects.

Two persons were on Monday afternoon detained  by the police after a high speed chase along the Industry railway embankment ended in the discovery of an unlicensed firearm and several rounds.

According to a police press release, ranks acting on intelligence received, intercepted a motor car around 1pm.

“As the lawmen were tactfully approaching the vehicle which had two males inclusive of the driver, it suddenly sped away and after a period of `hot pursuit’, the vehicle was intercepted”, the statement said.

The motor car that was intercepted by the police.

The driver was promptly detained.

However, an occupant, who was brandishing a handgun, exited the motor car, removed the number plate from the vehicle and escaped into an empty lot.

He was later found hiding in the bushes.

A search of him  later unearthed the unlicensed pistol with nine live rounds.

A mask was also found nearby.

The duo remain in custody and are likely to be charged soon.

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Dual citizen ministers resign

By

Corentyne taxi driver charged with murdering wife

‘Cobra’ gets 15 years for Plaisance killing after admitting to manslaughter charge

Comments

Trending