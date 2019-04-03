Two held after high speed chase along Industry railway embankment

Two persons were on Monday afternoon detained by the police after a high speed chase along the Industry railway embankment ended in the discovery of an unlicensed firearm and several rounds.

According to a police press release, ranks acting on intelligence received, intercepted a motor car around 1pm.

“As the lawmen were tactfully approaching the vehicle which had two males inclusive of the driver, it suddenly sped away and after a period of `hot pursuit’, the vehicle was intercepted”, the statement said.

The driver was promptly detained.

However, an occupant, who was brandishing a handgun, exited the motor car, removed the number plate from the vehicle and escaped into an empty lot.

He was later found hiding in the bushes.

A search of him later unearthed the unlicensed pistol with nine live rounds.

A mask was also found nearby.

The duo remain in custody and are likely to be charged soon.