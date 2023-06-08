Bags with ganja found in Plaisance car

On 2023-06-07 at about 10:45 hours, acting on information received, a party of police were on patrol duty at Plaisance Railway Embankment ECD when a Toyota Axio bearing registration number PAD 8967 driven by a 29-year-old of Plaisance, ECD was intercepted.

A search was conducted which unearthed three black plastic bags containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis on the floor of the front passenger seat.

The driver was told of the offence committed, cautioned, arrested and escorted with the suspected cannabis and motorcar to the Sparendaam Police Station where the cannabis was weighed in his presence and it amounted to 1168 grams. The suspected cannabis was sealed and lodged along with the motor vehicle and the suspect was placed in custody pending charges.