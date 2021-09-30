Plaisance plumber held over cannabis

A Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD) plumber was arrested on Monday after he was allegedly caught throwing a black bag containing parcels of cannabis over a fence.

The Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU), in a statement said that the suspect, Rodwell Taylor was apprehended during an operation which was carried out at his Lot 43-44 Prince William Street, Plaisance residence.

According to CANU, ranks observed Taylor with a bulky black plastic bag in his hand, standing in front of a two-storey building.