Plaisance plumber remanded over cannabis

A Plaisance, East Coast Demerara plumber who was arrested after he allegedly threw a black bag containing parcels of cannabis over a fence was yesterday charged and remanded.

Thirty-one-year-old Jevon Rodwell Taylor, of Lot 43-44 Prince William Street, Plaisance, appeared at the Sparendaam Magis-trate’s Court before Magistrate Rochelle Liver-pool yesterday when he was remanded after he denied a charge of possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

Taylor denied the charge which alleges that on September 27, at Plaisance, East Coast Demerara, he had in his possession, 200 grammes of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking. Attorney-at-law, Dexter Todd represented Taylor, who was remanded until October 8.